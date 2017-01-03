Asus' Iron Man Gaming PC Gets Kaby Lake Power

I've been captivated by the Asus GT51 gaming desktop since I first saw it last year, thanks to its massively stunning design that looks like something that would come out of Tony Stark's workshop. The PC is back as the GT51CH, featuring the latest 7th-gen Intel processors on top of its one-of-a-kind chassis and neat lighting options.

Key Specs

The GT51 utilizes Asus' Aura lighting, which allows the eye-catching sphere at the heart of the PC to glow up to 8 million different colors with a variety of lighting patterns.

The desktop features the latest 7th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to two Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics cards, up to 64GB of RAM and up to 3TB of storage with dual 512GB SSDs.

Asus' new Aegis III software lets you adjust lighting effects and fan speeds, as well as overclock the machine.

The PC features a digital-to-analog audio converter to provide high-quality sound output at up to 32-bit/384KHz.

MORE: The Best Gaming PCs



Pricing and Availability

The GT51 is slated for the second quarter of 2017. No price or specific release date has been announced yet.

Why You Should Care