10 Great Tech Pranks for April 1st

Channel Your Inner Voice

So, tax day is right around the corner – how about calling your ex and pretending to be an IRS auditor? Or perhaps posing as a tow company claiming someone’s car has been smashed to bits by a monster truck? Well, here’s an easy way around your pesky voicebox. The Screaming Bee MorphVOX Junior is a free app to change your voice into nearly anything other than what it is. Just use whatever VoIP service you like and the software will change you from male to female to “little folk” or add screeching tires into your call. I can only assume that the little folk may come after you, so you might want to disguise your face as well.