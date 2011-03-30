10 Great Tech Pranks for April 1st

Channel Your Inner Voice
So, tax day is right around the corner – how about calling your ex and pretending to be an IRS auditor? Or perhaps posing as a tow company claiming someone’s car has been smashed to bits by a monster truck? Well, here’s an easy way around your pesky voicebox. The Screaming Bee MorphVOX Junior is a free app to change your voice into nearly anything other than what it is. Just use whatever VoIP service you like and the software will change you from male to female to “little folk” or add screeching tires into your call. I can only assume that the little folk may come after you, so you might want to disguise your face as well.
it's usually under Regional and Language settings in Windows Vista and 7...
it's quick and easy and somewhat benign prank as it's very easy to figure out and fix...
2. Settings > Check "Beep when keys pressed or accepted"
3. Enjoy.
Now before you start back with K/M is superior I just want to explain how the software works... And how you can use the software to prank people.
Xpadder doesn't add support to the game, it emulates the K/M. This means that I can set my wireless 360 controller, which has a range of 30 feet, to function as the mouse. I can also program any function I want, from CTRL+ALT+Delete to ALT+TAB and anything else out there, so that I can really screw with people's heads.
I did this a while back actually. I was helping a buddy of mine do a school project by making a video. Xpadder was already running and I just turned on my controller. I subtly moved the right thumbstick, default mouse emulation, and racked in the laughs as my friend shook the mouse, then lifted the mouse, then shook it again in frustration.
Good times.
Now close paint, rearrange all the icons on the desktop so they were'nt where they used to be, auto-hide the task bar by right-clicking and selecting Properties->AutoHide...
Now right-click on the background and click personalise (Doze7) or Properties then Background (XP?).. and change the background image to the screenshot.
Et voila. When the user returns, they'll be clicking on 'icons' on their desktop.. but it's just an image :-) You have to do it to fully appreciate the hilarity.