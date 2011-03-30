10 Great Tech Pranks for April 1st

Annoy, Annoy, Annoy

If online pranking isn’t your thing, you can always turn to ThinkGeek, and their glorious mail-order devices. The Annoy-a-tron can be hidden anywhere. It makes annoying noises – six different kinds! – and the battery lasts a whole month. So you can keep the fun going long after April 1 is a distant memory. Just magnet that thing in and wait for the chirping to begin. It’s like a smoke detector that just won’t quit.