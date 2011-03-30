10 Great Tech Pranks for April 1st

To Err Is Human
Here’s one that will seriously eff with your colleagues’ days – you can make their computer shut off every time they try to open a program. Just right-click on a commonly used program shortcut (or add a new one in place of the usual program file), and edit the properties to change the target to: %windir%\system32\shutdown.exe -r -t 00. Every time that program gets opened, the computer will restart. Uncool! But hilarious!
To up the ante, use this to change all sorts of commands. Make the CD drive open whenever email opens! Set the volume to the highest value whenever the internet browser comes up. Go wild! The nirsoft utility is a free Windows command-line tool that lets you change commands without displaying a user interface. Pretty nifty if you want to streamline your keystrokes -- or fool a friend.
You can also take a quick snapshot of your colleague’s desktop, then move everything off the desktop and set the snapshot as the desktop picture. When your unknowing coworker tries to click on something, it won’t work. You’re such a jerk!
it's usually under Regional and Language settings in Windows Vista and 7...
it's quick and easy and somewhat benign prank as it's very easy to figure out and fix...
2. Settings > Check "Beep when keys pressed or accepted"
3. Enjoy.
Now before you start back with K/M is superior I just want to explain how the software works... And how you can use the software to prank people.
Xpadder doesn't add support to the game, it emulates the K/M. This means that I can set my wireless 360 controller, which has a range of 30 feet, to function as the mouse. I can also program any function I want, from CTRL+ALT+Delete to ALT+TAB and anything else out there, so that I can really screw with people's heads.
I did this a while back actually. I was helping a buddy of mine do a school project by making a video. Xpadder was already running and I just turned on my controller. I subtly moved the right thumbstick, default mouse emulation, and racked in the laughs as my friend shook the mouse, then lifted the mouse, then shook it again in frustration.
Good times.
Now close paint, rearrange all the icons on the desktop so they were'nt where they used to be, auto-hide the task bar by right-clicking and selecting Properties->AutoHide...
Now right-click on the background and click personalise (Doze7) or Properties then Background (XP?).. and change the background image to the screenshot.
Et voila. When the user returns, they'll be clicking on 'icons' on their desktop.. but it's just an image :-) You have to do it to fully appreciate the hilarity.