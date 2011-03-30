Trending

10 Great Tech Pranks for April 1st

April Fools’ means mischief. But what if you’re stuck in front of a computer all day? There are plenty of tech-centric pranks to pull on your coworkers or friends.

To Err Is Human

Here’s one that will seriously eff with your colleagues’ days – you can make their computer shut off every time they try to open a program. Just right-click on a commonly used program shortcut (or add a new one in place of the usual program file), and edit the properties to change the target to: %windir%\system32\shutdown.exe -r -t 00. Every time that program gets opened, the computer will restart. Uncool! But hilarious!

To up the ante, use this to change all sorts of commands. Make the CD drive open whenever email opens! Set the volume to the highest value whenever the internet browser comes up. Go wild!  The nirsoft utility is a free Windows command-line tool that lets you change commands without displaying a user interface. Pretty nifty if you want to streamline your keystrokes -- or fool a friend.

You can also take a quick snapshot of your colleague’s desktop, then move everything off the desktop and set the snapshot as the desktop picture. When your unknowing coworker tries to click on something, it won’t work. You’re such a jerk!

  • icepick314 31 March 2011 02:14
    on first prank, the keyboard switch, try changing the keyboard from standard to Dvorak format...

    it's usually under Regional and Language settings in Windows Vista and 7...

    it's quick and easy and somewhat benign prank as it's very easy to figure out and fix...
  • 31 March 2011 06:31
    1. Control Panel > Accessibility Options > Check "Use Filter Keys"
    2. Settings > Check "Beep when keys pressed or accepted"
    3. Enjoy.
  • slothy89 31 March 2011 07:58
    sryjetyjdtyjkdtjhsr1. Control Panel > Accessibility Options > Check "Use Filter Keys"2. Settings > Check "Beep when keys pressed or accepted"3. Enjoy.haha you have to hold each key for a good second before it registers, nice!
  • daniel123244 31 March 2011 09:28
    Just a quick note, i tryed out the keyboard extender. I changed a ton of keys and when i tried to reopen the program it would not start. I tried uninstalling the program and this left half the keys on my keyboard useless. If this happens to you just restart the computer after uninstalling.
  • saxplayingcompnerd 31 March 2011 10:17
    FFS TOMS GET SOME SPAM BLOCKERS GOING
  • mayankleoboy1 31 March 2011 12:02
    optical mouse trick is fun!!
  • guardianangel42 31 March 2011 13:05
    I have Xpadder for my computer so that I can program controls for my Xbox 360 controller to add support for games that don't have it.

    Now before you start back with K/M is superior I just want to explain how the software works... And how you can use the software to prank people.

    Xpadder doesn't add support to the game, it emulates the K/M. This means that I can set my wireless 360 controller, which has a range of 30 feet, to function as the mouse. I can also program any function I want, from CTRL+ALT+Delete to ALT+TAB and anything else out there, so that I can really screw with people's heads.

    I did this a while back actually. I was helping a buddy of mine do a school project by making a video. Xpadder was already running and I just turned on my controller. I subtly moved the right thumbstick, default mouse emulation, and racked in the laughs as my friend shook the mouse, then lifted the mouse, then shook it again in frustration.

    Good times.
  • Mark Heath 31 March 2011 18:42
    I got a 404 when trying to use the link in #4 and I'm pretty sure that wasn't supposed to be an April Fool's joke ;) It looks like you left out the "L" at the end of the link: http://www.nirsoft.net/utils/nircmd.html
  • 31 March 2011 19:04
    One easy one is to close all windows, then press PrtSc (or Shift+PrtScr depending on your PC).. That'll take a screenshot of the desktop. Now, Click Start->Run and type MSPaint, then Ctrl+V the screenshot into Paint. Ctrl+S to save it, save it as C:\desktop.bmp or something.

    Now close paint, rearrange all the icons on the desktop so they were'nt where they used to be, auto-hide the task bar by right-clicking and selecting Properties->AutoHide...

    Now right-click on the background and click personalise (Doze7) or Properties then Background (XP?).. and change the background image to the screenshot.

    Et voila. When the user returns, they'll be clicking on 'icons' on their desktop.. but it's just an image :-) You have to do it to fully appreciate the hilarity.
  • JohnnyLucky 31 March 2011 20:45
    not quite funny enough
