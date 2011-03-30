10 Great Tech Pranks for April 1st

Language Settings
I once had an old Nokia cell phone, and I knew the menus by heart – which came in handy when a friend changed my language settings to Arabic. With all the menu options moving from right to left, it took me more than a few hours of screwing around to change the settings back.
You can pull the same shenanigans on your coworkers. Forget pulling a phone prank, and go for Google instead. When someone leaves a computer unattended, simply go to Google’s home page and click on Preferences. Then choose your poison – leaving a work computer in Klingon might be a good choice. Yiddish is also appealing – or go for Thai and leave the user utterly baffled.
Somehow the language settings are difficult to change back – but that could just be the fact that nothing looks the same in Klingon.
To fix the language back after the prank just click on the "Google.com in English" link below the search box on the main Google page.
it's usually under Regional and Language settings in Windows Vista and 7...
it's quick and easy and somewhat benign prank as it's very easy to figure out and fix...
2. Settings > Check "Beep when keys pressed or accepted"
3. Enjoy.
Now before you start back with K/M is superior I just want to explain how the software works... And how you can use the software to prank people.
Xpadder doesn't add support to the game, it emulates the K/M. This means that I can set my wireless 360 controller, which has a range of 30 feet, to function as the mouse. I can also program any function I want, from CTRL+ALT+Delete to ALT+TAB and anything else out there, so that I can really screw with people's heads.
I did this a while back actually. I was helping a buddy of mine do a school project by making a video. Xpadder was already running and I just turned on my controller. I subtly moved the right thumbstick, default mouse emulation, and racked in the laughs as my friend shook the mouse, then lifted the mouse, then shook it again in frustration.
Good times.
Now close paint, rearrange all the icons on the desktop so they were'nt where they used to be, auto-hide the task bar by right-clicking and selecting Properties->AutoHide...
Now right-click on the background and click personalise (Doze7) or Properties then Background (XP?).. and change the background image to the screenshot.
Et voila. When the user returns, they'll be clicking on 'icons' on their desktop.. but it's just an image :-) You have to do it to fully appreciate the hilarity.