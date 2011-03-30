10 Great Tech Pranks for April 1st

Optical Mouse Mess

In middle school, it was super-cool to steal the balls from the mouses in the computer lab. Well, now things have become a mighty bit more advanced, but it can still be hilarious to perform mouse-chief. Just take a small piece of tape and put it over the laser sensor on an optical mouse. It’ll go haywire, causing instant consternation – and plenty of laughs. Just make sure the tape matches the mouse in question. You can always color it in with a pen to make it work.