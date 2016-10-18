Did Apple Really Just Leak a New Watch?

Calm down, everyone. Despite the widespread speculation, Apple probably isn't releasing a brand new device called the Apple Watch Victory any time soon.



While some theorize that companies including Apple strategically "leak" hints of devices to come, the Apple Watch Victory may have just been another, early name for the Apple Watch Nike+, a possibility suggested by MacRumors based on its analysis of Apple product information pages from a few different countries.







The Apple Watch Victory name just hints at fitness features, but naming the device the Apple Watch Nike+ gives it a more clear identity as a fitness watch, tech analyst Angelo Zino at CFRA Research tells Tom's Guide.



"Nike is synonymous with 'fitness' and the Watch appears more geared to active individuals. Both should be beneficiaries of the name change, slightly more positive for Nike, as it combines two very strong brands together," Zino says.

Apple first introduced the Apple Watch Nike+ among other versions of the Watch at an event last month, and is known to strictly adhere to its schedules for announcing new products.

The next Apple Watch we'll see finally won't have to be tethered to a smartphone, according to Max Wolff, a tech analyst and Chief Economist at Manhattan Venture Partners. Still, Wolff says that the next Apple Watch he's expecting won't be a game-changer.



Similarly, perhaps because some consumers have been underwhelmed by the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, plenty of rumors are circulating about the next, 10th anniversary iPhone expected next year.



Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.



