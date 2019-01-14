Trending

Killer Apple Watch Deal: $100 Off Series 3

By

Crush your 2019 fitness goals with this excellent Apple Watch deal.

If your new year resolution involves getting into shape, you'll want to check out Best Buy's latest sale. 

The retailer is slashing $50 to $100 off multiple Apple Watch Series 3 smartwatches. After discount, you can score the Apple Watch Series 3 38mm (GPS) smartwatch for $229. That's $50 off and just $30 shy of its all time price low (which we saw over the holidays).

Alternatively, you can get the Apple Watch Series 3 38mm (GPS/LTE) for $279. That's $100 off its regular price. Even the Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 is on sale for $229 ($50 off). This model works with the Nike Run Club training app for access to new workouts and expert fitness coaching. 

With built-in GPS, a heart rate sensor, and a barometer, the Apple Watch Series 3 is great for the gym, running, hiking, skiing, and stair climbing. In our review, we note how Apple's watchOS 4 update adds new features to the Series 3 like heart rate elevation alerts plus high-intensity and interval training workout support. 

As with all Apple Watch deals, stock may sell out quick so don't miss your chance to grab one on sale. 