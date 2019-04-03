Apple Watch 5 Could Have a Big Display Change

Apple has some big plans for the Apple Watch Series 5, according to a new report.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In a twist that hopefully will improve the Apple Watch Series 5 experience, Apple has decided to tap Japan Display to supply all of the OLED screens for its next Apple Watch, Reuters is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of its plans. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Unlike the iPhone, which had used LCD for years before it started transitioning to OLED, Apple Watch has offered the screen technology from the beginning. However, since Samsung Display and LG Display have been the dominant players in all forms of OLED screens for years, Apple has been limited in the supply partners it can choose for Apple Watch displays.

Indeed, Samsung Display, which is a subsidiary of Samsung, the company's top rival in smartphones, is the sole supplier for OLED screens in its iPhones. Apple had been relying on LG Display for the OLED screens in its Apple Watch.

Japan Display was once one of Apple's top partners, thanks to the company producing LCD screens for the iPhone. But as Apple started moving towards OLED, which offers brighter and more visually attractive visuals than LCD, Japan Display was left behind.

Now, Japan Display is back in the fold. But it's also the company's first foray into OLED screens. That, of course, could give some pause. While Apple and Japan Display have long delivered solid products, producing screens isn't easy. And there's no telling how Japan Display's products might compare to those from Samsung Display and LG Display.

If the report is accurate, however, we'll find out soon enough. We haven't heard much about Apple Watch Series 5, but it isn't expected to deliver a major design change. Apple is expected to unveil the smartwatch in September or October, when it usually holds press events to unveil the iPhone and other products it has planned for later in the year.

Now that we're hearing about suppliers, look for many more leaks to surface in the coming weeks and months.