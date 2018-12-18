Apple TV Bets on Blockbuster Action with Fast & Furious Director

Apple has announced two new upcoming original productions for its streaming service, with Fast & Furious director Justin Lin and a new Peanuts animated show.

Lin, who has directed three Fast and the Furious films, as well as Star Trek Beyond, will be developing TV shows "with a global perspective" for Apple according to Deadline, with the help of his production company Perfect Storm Entertainment.

Lin’s TV credits include directing three episodes of the cult sitcom Community, producing four series of action drama Scorpion, and also producing the currently running reboot of action crime series S.W.A.T.

Meanwhile, Apple also revealed a partnership with DHX Media, the Canadian company that owns the Peanuts characters after a 2017 deal with the family of its original creator Charles M. Schultz.



Ars Technica reports that DHX will be producing cartoon content for the upcoming reboot of Apple’s streaming service, some of which will be STEM educational programming made in association with NASA, who signed an agreement with Peanuts Worldwide in July 2018.

Both Lin and Peanuts join a growing collection of high-profile creators and brands making shows for Apple. The company is aiming to launch a subscription TV service during 2019, adding over $1 billion of originally commissioned content, accessible for free by any owner of an Apple device, as well as the option to subscribe to other channels for additional costs.

Other recent announcements featured J.J. Abrams and Jennifer Garner reuniting for the first time since Alias to make a new drama series based on the memoir My Glory Was I Had Such Friends.