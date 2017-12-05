Big Apple TV Update Delivers Better HDR and Sports Galore

If you own an Apple TV 4K -- or you've been thinking about getting one -- the streaming box just got considerably better.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple this week updated the software on its Apple TV 4K to tvOS 11.2. The free update delivers new video settings that allow the Apple TV 4K to dynamically change the HDR type and frame rate to match the content source. The result should be a better viewing experience.



According to 9to5Mac, which reported on the update, when you access your Apple TV 4K Video and Audio settings, you'll now see an option called "Match Content." While it's turned off by default, if you turn it on, you can choose to allow your Apple TV 4K to match both the dynamic range and frame rate.



The feature is an important one. When the Match Dynamic Range is turned off, Apple will apply standard settings to your content and in some cases, when you play non-HDR content, it could look slightly off. Turning on the Match Frame Rate option will ensure 4K movies for the Apple TV "and international content" will play smoothly.



MORE: Apple TV 4K Review: One Powerful (But Pricey) Streaming Box



The software update, which is also available to Apple TV (Fourth Generation) devices, also includes some new Sports features. The TV app built into the Apple TV now gives you the option to see live scores and time remaining on a variety of games that are airing on ESPN. You can also decide whether you want to get game alerts from ESPN while you're using other apps on the set-top box.



The alerts will also give you easier access to the broadcast, so you can quickly switch from one app to the ESPN app whenever you want to check in on a game.



The Apple TV update is available now as a free download on the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV (Fourth Generation).