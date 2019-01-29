Report: Apple's Streaming Service Is Launching This Spring

We've heard so much about what to expect from Apple's much-rumored streaming service, and we finally have an expected launch date. According to a new report, the Cupertino-based giant will launch its service this spring.

Specifically, The Information is reporting that Apple's telling companies "whose offerings will be available through the service" to have their content ready by mid-April. The report credits three sources for this news, and notes that Apple is targeting a launch date "within several weeks" of that mid-April date.

This is in line with a previous report that pegged Apple's service as launching in the first half of 2019. Apple is expected to provide original content for free to those who own its hardware — shows it's making with big names such as the Alias duo J.J. Abrams and Jennifer Garner and Fast & Furious director Justin Lin.

But Apple's to-be-named service may not be exclusive to Apple hardware, as CES 2019 showed many companies — including Samsung, LG, Vizio and Sony — embrace Apple's tech with AirPlay 2 compatibility. Samsung even announced that Apple's iTunes will be coming to its smart TVs, which could deliver this service directly.

If Apple's service does launch this year, it will be one of many massive shots across the bow this year. Disney+ is also expected soon, delivering a ton of original shows, and arriving right before Disney's movies disappear from Netflix at the end of 2019.