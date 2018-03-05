Apple May Launch Bose-Killing Headphones This Year

It seems everywhere you go these days you see people walking with Apple’s white AirPods dangling from their ears. And pretty soon it looks like you’ll be able to add noise-cancelling headphones to the mix.

A new report from Bloomberg says the Apple is working on noise-cancelling, over-ear headphones that will rival nose just Bose but Apple’s own Beats brand.

Although the plans could change, Apple is reportedly targeting a release that could be “as early as the end of this year.”

The AirPods currently sell for $149, but the new headphones would target the higher end of the market. For example, the Bose QC35 noise-cancelling headphones cost $349. And the Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones, which include Apple’s W1 chip for connectivity, have the same price tag.

Just a week ago, AppleInsider reported that analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities was predicting that Apple would release high-end, over-ear headphones. In his private note to investors, Kuo also said that the cans could debut at the end of this year.

More recently we saw some of the first mockups that show what the Apple-branded headphones could look like via The Apple Post, which envisions the cans being decked out in premium tanned leather and chrome accents to match the iPhone X.

So how would Apple's headphones stand out? Not surprisingly, Apple is expected to include the same kind of easy wireless pairing the the AirPods use. Tight Siri and Apple Music integration also seem likely.

The Bloomberg report says that Apple could redesign the headphones before launch, which would push back the timetable, or it could “scrap the project altogether.” But given that we're now hearing about Apple headphones from multiple sources -- and the momentum the AirPods have -- it seems like a natural progression to build on the product line.