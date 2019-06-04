App Store, Apple Music Down (Update: Outage Resolved)

11:52 AM Eastern Update: Everything is back up and running.



This morning, in the aftermath of yesterday's Apple WWDC 2019 Keynote, a handful of the company's online services experienced outages.

(Image credit: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock)

The source for the news is Apple itself, as the company's System Status page posted multiple red triangle outage icons next to its app retailers (App Store, Mac App Store) and its music services (Apple Music, Radio). As of 11:52AM Eastern, though, those outage signifiers have been replaced with green dots showing available services, and resolved outages.

At the start of the day, the outages all featured the same timestamp tag "Today, 8:06 AM" and listed the service issues as "Ongoing." The notes don't give much more detail, saying "Some users are affected" and "experiencing a problem."

Apple said it was "investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available." At 11:35am Eastern today, I was able to download apps from Apple on an iPod touch.

(Image credit: Apple's system status page during the outages. Credit: Apple)

Recently, the service resolved issues on its other cloud-based services, including iCloud Drive, Photos and iMessage.

These outages come on the heels of Apple announcing a standalone App Store in watchOS 6 and iTunes swapping out for a Music app.

This story is developing and we will update as we learn more ...