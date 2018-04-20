Trending

Apple's Laptops Have Hit Rock Bottom

Apple's poor finish in Laptop Mag's annual Best and Worst brands report should be a wake-up call to the entire company.

The results aren't pretty. After falling from first place to fifth place in Laptop Mag's Best and Worst Laptop Brands survey last year, the company has dropped even further, to 7th place out of 10 brands in this year's report. Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer, Asus and Microsoft all finished ahead of Apple.

Yup, the MacBook line is in serious need of a reboot.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Why did Apple score so poorly? The brand simply hasn't innovated enough, using the past year to trot out minor spec bumps to existing designs. And these designs continue to be polarizing, with the dearth of ports on the MacBook and MacBook Pro forcing owners to schlep around dongles if they want to plug in peripherals. In addition, the flat butterfly keyboards on these systems offer less travel and comfort than the Windows competition.

There's a reason Apple has been keeping its classic 3-year-old 15-inch MacBook Pro around. That $1,999 machine has a cushy keyboard, plenty of full-size USB ports and an SD Card slot, as well as the clever MagSafe power adapter the company has since abandoned.

Apple also missed the boat on 2-in-1s, as the company has refused to add touch screens to its MacBook line or convertible designs. Instead, only the iPad and iPad Pro can leverage touch, as can handy accessories like the Apple Pencil.

I guarantee you Apple would sell a lot more MacBook Pros if at least one of them flipped around and allowed you to draw on the screen, perform fine photo edits and take notes with a stylus. As I wrote last year, the Touch Bar is better than nothing, but it doesn't go far enough in terms of improving the user experience.

More synergies between the MacBook and iPad could be coming, as the company is reportedly working on a universal app store that would work across both macOS and iOS. However, Apple CEO Tim Cook has no plans to combine the two operating systems, as he just told The Sydney Morning Herald this week that merging them would be tantamount to "watering down one for the other."

Cook also likened laptop-tablet hybrids to combining refrigerators and toasters back in 2012, so I wouldn't hold my breath for a Lenovo Yoga-style MacBook.

Where Apple really falls down is on value. It's not a good sign when your most "affordable" laptop, the now-ancient $999 MacBook Air, has a 5th Generation Intel Core i5 processor. You can pick up a Windows ultraportable like the Asus ZenBook UX330UA with an 8th Generation Intel CPU for $250 less — and it comes with twice as much storage, at 256GB.

There could be hope on the immediate horizon, as Apple is rumored to be launching a 13-inch MacBook with a Retina display at around the same price as the Air this June. But will it be more of the same or a true leap forward?

Apple still does some things very well for laptops. For starters, the company won Laptop Mag's Tech Support Showdown, which involves undercover testing of all the major brands. And even though macOS isn't immune to malware, it generally suffers from less security and stability issues than Windows does. The value proposition for a MacBook increases if you own an iPhone, as it's easy to send and receive iMessages from your Mac, sync your notes and photos over the cloud, and leverage features like AirDrop for transferring large files between your phone and laptop in seconds.

But as the design of Apple's laptops grows stale, these advantages get lost, while Windows PC makers forge ahead in growing categories like 2-in-1s and gaming laptops. With the back-to-school season almost upon us, it's time for Apple to reinvent and reinvest in the MacBook line before it's too late.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Brad_53 20 April 2018 13:06
    Their laptops are tanking. The iPhone X and Home Pod never got off the ground. What's going on, Apple?
  • mjslakeridge 20 April 2018 13:17
    I have never used or owned any of Apple's products. Although I can afford them, why would I want to spend 2-3 times what they are worth? I remember seeing lines of young people lining up outside of the Apple store on my way to work a few years ago when they released one of their phones, thinking how can people miss work (if they even have a job) to be the first to get a new phone?
  • bobt54 20 April 2018 13:53
    Unless you are into multimedia production and design, I can't recommend a Mac. They are horrible business machines with inferior versions of Office or Office like applications and very few viable alternatives for accounting applications. With the emergence of the Chromebook platform, I believe things will only get worse for them.
  • mabosc223 20 April 2018 14:29
    You couldn't pay me to use a Mac, let alone own one.
  • ccribbsj 20 April 2018 14:57
    And they stink. Literally. The USB-C cables smell like mildew and it they brush against your clothing they leave a powering film. I kid you not. We just pushed out 14 of these and I couldn't believe how bad the smell is.
  • learnedits 20 April 2018 15:49
    This is what complacency looks like. So much of their focus is on the phone. When Apple refocuses enough effort they will make their laptops #1 again. My biggest disappointment is they aren't listening to customer feedback, that's what has made Apple amazing as a company.
  • ric.mallamo 20 April 2018 16:05
    As disappointing as they’ve become, Macs will continue to sell because of macOS. If you are realiant on a macOS workflow, or you’re completely trapped in the Apple Walled Garden, then you have no choice but to keep buying Macs. (And yeah, yeah, Hackintosh, blah, blah — but that’s not a real solution for the majority.) I’d love to be using real computer to run macOS, but Apple Thinks Different(TM) about that, preferring form over function. As a result, Apple can pretty much ignore these rankings as they aren’t fully competing with the Windows world.
  • mathieuluclefrancois 20 April 2018 18:48
    It's so weird to see Apple crumbling in a field they used to be the rulers of.
  • bikehelmetride 21 April 2018 14:22
    Or is this all just MSM propaganda. JD Powers still says Apple rules in customer satisfaction.
  • okfalls 21 April 2018 21:27
    After owning a Mac product since the early 80s my annoyance with Apple is growing each year with the lack of updates etc to the laptop line. The price is driving customers away IMO. Cheers.
