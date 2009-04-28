MacBook Pro Alternatives

Asus N50Vn-C2S
The Asus N50Vn-C2S is another utilitarian contender. With its 2.53 GHz, 6 MB cache T9400 and appealing price tag of just $1,299, it is certainly worth mentioning. While the MSI GT627 is designed as more of an enthusiast machine, the N50V is geared more toward the budget-oriented professional.
The N50V is equipped with the usual essentials, but it also has HDMI and eSata. It also one ups the MacBook Pro with its 1680x1050 15.4” display. Plus, being geared for a business environment, it has a fingerprint reader as well as well as a full numeric keypad.
But like the MSI laptop, the N50V has a few problems of its own. The keyboard is cramped because of the number pad, and is also a bit on the flimsy side. Its looks, while not horrid, are a bit bland, and because it maxes out at 1.6” thick in the rear, it is a bit on the fat side, though it only weighs 6.5 pounds. Lastly, with just a six-cell Li-Ion battery, it is difficult to be away from a plug for much more than four hours.
All in all, the computer performs well, receiving high marks for performance, average marks for build quality, and below average marks for battery life and aesthetics.
|Asus N50Vn Table
|Processor
|Core 2 Duo T9400 (6 MB cache, 2.53 GHz)
|Memory
|4 GB DDR2-800
|Hard Drive
|500 GB 5,400 RPM
|Video Card
|Nvidia GeForce 9650M GT 1GB
|Display
|15.4" LCD 1680x1050
|Relevant I/O Ports
|3x USB, 1x eSata, HDMI, 4in1 Card Reader, 54 mm Express Slot, IEEE 1394a
|Dimensions
|14.4 x 10.8 x 1.1-1.6"
|Weight
|6.5 lbs.
|Price
|$1,299
If we are going to be nitpicky, he didn't compare the hdd's, which some of the other systems either had a faster or a bigger hdd than did the macbook pro.
And before someone says "you could always just dual boot with windows", that would be an expense that would need to be taken into account, because windows is expensive. And that would be just as complicated as removing the crapware off of those pcs...
Very nice article by the way. I can't say i needed to be told that there are cheaper/faster alternatives to macs, but it's good to see this site acknowledge people that can't afford them.
It seems like a nice competitor to the regular MacBook, no?
If you intend to buy a new laptop once a year just for Casual Gaming, Facebook, and other non critical things or just because you easily get bored then it's pretty obvious: Don't buy a Mac.
If you do tons of color critical work such as prints, movie, special effects, & CAD then it's quite obvious too: Among all the choices in the article, Macbook Pro is the only one that comes with a Monitor suited for those specific tasks even if your choice of OS is Windows.
Another thing: those 8 hr battery life claims--is it with Vista doing nothing? How do you get 8hrs?
I've never come across any Vista Premium notebooks (including any Apple) that lasts more than 4 hrs running Vista doing nothing with all hardware turned on (Wifi, bluetooth, 50% LCD Brightness, 50% Volume, 50% Backlit )
I'd appreciate it if someone can enlighten me.
-ND
I just have to say, the 15.4" MacBook Pro doesn't have that great of a screen. True, it's LED backlit, so it gets a uniform brightness. But, at 1440x900, it's held back considerably. The XPS 16 would be a much better choice screen wise, being LED backlit and 1920x1080. The Vaio also has a supperior display.
I also picked the same resolution as the MBP and it is known that of the 3 manufacturers that make these display panels Dell sometimes uses the same one that Apple uses. So the Dell display would not be inferior to the MBP, it would be IDENTICAL. I've checked and my own E6500 has the identical display panel that the MBP uses.
I am not an Apple fan in any way, for several reasons, but I'm learning that part of the price difference between Apple and "the others" is that Apple uses premium hardware. You can get a budget 15" laptop for around $600. You just have to decide if you are willing to spend more money for that and for their other features. I didn't want a budget laptop so I spent a lot more, but still far short of the MBP.