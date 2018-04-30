It Looks Like Apple's New MacBook Air Is Delayed

Apple is working on a new MacBook Air, but it might take longer to get here than you think.





(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

According to a new report from Digitimes, Apple had hoped to start production on its new 13-inch MacBook Air in the second quarter. However, the site's sources said that Apple has pushed back the production timeframe to the third quarter, leaving its suppliers with "high material inventories and low capacity utilization" until the company starts accepting units from the suppliers in the third quarter.

Several rumors have surfaced of late suggesting Apple might use its keynote at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in early June to do more than just talk about software. Instead, there have been some reports that suggested Apple would launch new Macs at the show, including a new MacBook Air.

MORE: Apple's Laptops Have Hit Rock Bottom

The second-quarter production cycle would have paved the way for Apple to release the MacBook Air at Worldwide Developers Conference. But by pushing its production plan back to the third quarter, Apple might ultimately wait on announcing the new notebook. The company could also announce the device and then promise it for later in the year.

Still, it'll be software that Apple focuses on at this year's show. The company is expected to unveil iOS 12 at the event, as well as macOS 10.14 and watchOS 5. Apple will also likely discuss improvements to its CarPlay platform and unveil tvOS 12.

For its part, Apple has remained tight-lipped on its eventual plans. So take this and other MacBook Air rumors with a proverbial grain of salt until we have something concrete from the iPhone maker.

This article was originally published on Laptop Mag.