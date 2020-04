iPhone XS and XS Max Pre-Orders: What You Can Still Get

Apple's iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are now available for pre-order. But will you be able to get your hands on the devices?





The new handsets went on sale at 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET on Friday (Sept. 14). And although there are several storage and color options available in both models, already, some units are starting to sell out.

So, if you want to get your hands on the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max in time for launch day next Friday (Sept. 21), act fast. And here's a guide to let you know what's still available on both Apple's store and at carrier stores as of 7:30 a.m. ET with shipping dates listed.

Apple



AT&T

64GB iPhone XS : Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21) 64GB iPhone XS Max : Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks)

: Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks) 256GB iPhone XS : Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (9/21)

: Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (9/21) 256GB iPhone XS Max : Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks)

: Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks) 512GB iPhone XS : Silver (9/21), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (9/21)

: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (9/21) 512GB iPhone XS Max: Silver (2-3 weeks), Space Gray (2-3 weeks), Gold (2-3 weeks)

Verizon

64GB iPhone XS : Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (9/21)

: Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (9/21) 64GB iPhone XS Max : Silver (2-3 weeks), Space Gray (2-3 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks)

: Silver (2-3 weeks), Space Gray (2-3 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks) 256GB iPhone XS : Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (9/21)

: Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (9/21) 256GB iPhone XS Max : Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks)

: Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks) 512GB iPhone XS : Silver (9/21), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (9/21)

: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (9/21) 512GB iPhone XS Max: Silver (2-3 weeks), Space Gray (2-3 weeks), Gold (2-3 weeks)

Sprint

64GB iPhone XS : Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21) 64GB iPhone XS Max : Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks)

: Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks) 256GB iPhone XS : Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21) 256GB iPhone XS Max : Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks)

: Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks) 512GB iPhone XS : Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21) 512GB iPhone XS Max: Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (2-3 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks)

T-Mobile

64GB iPhone XS : Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks)

: Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks) 64GB iPhone XS Max : Silver (2-3 weeks), Space Gray (2-3 weeks), Gold (2-3 weeks)

: Silver (2-3 weeks), Space Gray (2-3 weeks), Gold (2-3 weeks) 256GB iPhone XS : Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks)

: Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks) 256GB iPhone XS Max : Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks)

: Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks) 512GB iPhone XS : Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (9/21)

: Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (9/21) 512GB iPhone XS Max: Silver (2-3 weeks), Space Gray (2-3 weeks), Gold (2-3 weeks)

Unlocked

64GB iPhone XS : Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21) 64GB iPhone XS Max : Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (1-2 weeks)

: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (1-2 weeks) 256GB iPhone XS : Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21) 256GB iPhone XS Max : Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (1-2 weeks)

: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (1-2 weeks) 512GB iPhone XS : Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21) 512GB iPhone XS Max: Silver (2-3 weeks), Space Gray (2-3 weeks), Gold (2-3 weeks)

AT&T



64GB iPhone XS : Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21) 64GB iPhone XS Max : Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21) 256GB iPhone XS : Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21) 256GB iPhone XS Max : Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21) 512GB iPhone XS : Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21) 512GB iPhone XS Max: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

Verizon

64GB iPhone XS : Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21) 64GB iPhone XS Max : Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21) 256GB iPhone XS : Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21) 256GB iPhone XS Max : Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21) 512GB iPhone XS : Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21) 512GB iPhone XS Max: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (Oct. 3), Gold (Oct. 3)

Sprint

64GB iPhone XS : Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21) 64GB iPhone XS Max : Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21) 256GB iPhone XS : Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21) 256GB iPhone XS Max : Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21) 512GB iPhone XS : Silver (Oct. 22 to Oct. 29), Space Gray (Oct. 15 to Oct. 22), Gold (Oct. 15 to Oct. 22)

: Silver (Oct. 22 to Oct. 29), Space Gray (Oct. 15 to Oct. 22), Gold (Oct. 15 to Oct. 22) 512GB iPhone XS Max: Silver (Oct. 8 to Oct. 15), Space Gray (Oct. 8 to Oct. 15), Gold (Oct. 8 to Oct. 15)

T-Mobile

For availability at T-Mobile, you'll need to be a T-Mobile customer and sign in. You can also call T-Mobile to find out about availability.