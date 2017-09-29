No iPhone X Until February?

Apple's iPhone X is supposed to be available on Nov. 3, but it's looking more like widespread availability will take much longer.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple's iPhone X will attract so much demand from customers that it might not be readily available until February, though it's possible that some customers could get their hands on the smartphone in January, analyst Gene Munster told USA Today on Thursday. Another analyst, Jan Dawson, said the iPhone X might not be available on store shelves until sometime in the first quarter.

The iPhone X was unveiled earlier this month, and pitched as the "future" of smartphones. It was announced alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Since its announcement, some industry watchers have been surprised by the general lack of demand for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. But there seems to be pent-up demand for the iPhone X, which offers a new design with an edge-to-edge screen and a TrueDepth front camera for Face ID recognition.

MORE: 10 Reasons iPhone X Beats the Galaxy Note 8

The problem, however, is that the iPhone X has faced some manufacturing delays due in part to difficulty manufacturing the OLED screen in the device, as well as assembling components inside its Face ID face scanner. The combined widespread demand, along with the short supply, is now a major problem for the company, according to analysts.

Still, the missing link here is Apple itself. The company hasn't commented on its plans, and there's no telling whether it's really having these problems or if it's been overblown among industry watchers. And at least for now, Apple has confirmed that it's planning on offering pre-orders starting on Oct. 27 and will make the smartphone available on Nov. 3.

However, given what the researchers are saying, there's a strong likelihood the iPhone X will be tough to come by in the coming weeks, and if you're set on getting the device, moving swiftly at the time pre-orders begin next month might be your only chance.