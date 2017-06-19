Here's Our Best Look Yet at the iPhone 8

It's never easy to tell whether a case or screen protector leak is the real deal, but this one seems as close to it as anything else out there.

(Image credit: Olixar/MobileFun)

A UK site named MobileFun, which sells accessories for popular handsets, has published a listing for an iPhone 8 screen protector. The screen protector is shown hovering over the iPhone 8, complete with a screen that nearly entirely covers the handset's face.

Apple is said to be working on three new handsets for this year. While two of them, the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, are expected to be rather minor updates compared to last year's models, the iPhone 8 is expected to be this year's big new release from Apple.

It's said to come with a reimagined design, including a screen that goes from nearly edge to edge. Apple is also rumored to be eliminating the bezels around the display and creating a virtual home button.

Additionally, the iPhone 8 could come with glass front and back panels that would be separated by metal.

The MobileFun image, which was earlier reported on by BetaNews, shows an iPhone that comes with all of those features. The iPhone in the image is nearly identical to some leaks that have hit the Web over the last several weeks.

However, it's unclear whether the device in the listing is really the iPhone 8. While it's possible Apple shared some information about the iPhone 8 design with casemakers, the notoriously secretive company might not be so keen on doing so with such a big update. It's quite possible that Olixar is basing its design on rumors and not the real iPhone 8.

Regardless, there's a good chance that you'll need a new screen protector or case if and when the iPhone 8 makes its debut later this year. The design will likely change one way or the other.

Still, questions abound with the iPhone 8. Rumors suggest Apple will unveil and release the device this fall with a lofty price tag, though the exact price is unknown. There have also been reports that Apple is having some trouble manufacturing the device and it may come out later than anticipated.

Look for much more on the iPhone 8 and related leaks in the coming months as we inch closer to its unveiling.