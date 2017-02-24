iPhone 6s Randomly Shutting Down? Apple Says to Try This

Apple thinks it has a fix for the problem that's causing some older iPhones to simultaneously shut down. And it's as simple as downloading an iOS update.



The problem affects phones in Apple's iPhone 6 lineup — both the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus from 2014 as well as the 2015 6s and 6s Plus models. Phones experiencing the problem will show about 30 percent battery life but then turn off. Affected users then need to plug the phone into a power source to get the iPhone up and running again.

Apple now tells TechCrunch that an iOS 10 version may fix the problem, at least in the majority of cases. Apple says that updating to iOS 10.2.1 fixes the problem in more than 80 percent of iPhone 6s cases, and more than 70 percent of the time with the iPhone 6.

"We also added the ability for the phone to restart without needing to connect to power, if a user still encounters an unexpected shutdown," Apple told TechCrunch.

For its part, Apple has said that the shutdowns are part of a safety procedure baked into the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s units and are not in any way a safety concern. Apple has said that customers can go to its stores or authorized resellers to get new batteries that are not affected by the problem. Last year, in fact, after reports of random iPhone 6s shutdowns, Apple launched a repair program for affected devices. (You can check to see if your phone is eligible.)

While it's still unclear exactly what went wrong with the batteries, it's believed that their age is in part a problem and as time goes on, the batteries become less efficient. Getting a new battery has addressed the problem in affected users.

Apple didn't say exactly what it did in iOS 10.2.1 to fix the battery problem, but the company added that if you're still having trouble, you can contact AppleCare or go to its retail stores to have it addressed.

It's also worth noting that Apple's iOS 10.2.1 has been available for some time and according to Apple, is already running on 50 percent of iOS devices. So, if you're still having the battery problem, check to see if you're running the operating system. If you are, you'll need a new battery.