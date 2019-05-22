Apple Will Now Warn You if an iOS Update Will Slow Your iPhone

Apple will now tell iPhone owners in the U.K. if an iOS software update will meaningful affect the performance of their devices.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday (May 22) that Apple has agreed to “notify consumers in a clear manner” if an iOS update “materially changes the impact of performance management” on an iPhone. The installation notes will include that information going forward.

The agreement ends an investigation into Apple’s handling of software upgrades, which began when Apple rolled out a software update in early 2018 that slowed performance to extend battery life on older devices. A software developer running Geekbench tests on older iPhones proved Apple’s software update was throttling performance. U.K. regulators opened the investigation Aug. 9, 2018.

Apple already includes detailed information about software upgrades and battery life on its website, and Battery Health feature on your iPhone will tell you if your phone’s battery is running at peak performance or has degraded due to age.

But now if Apple decides to roll out a software update that will slow down your iPhone or affect battery life in anyway, the company is legally required to tell you — if you live in the U.K., that is.