Leaked iPhone Files App Could Solve a Big Problem

For as long as the iOS and Android rivalry has existed, I've always heard Apple-haters complain that iPhones don't have the file organization system that their precious Androids offer. This could come to an end today, thanks to a page that appeared briefly in the iOS App Store teasing a new app called Files.

(Image credit: Jeremy Lips/Tom's Guide)

Spotted, and tweeted, by Ireland-based app developer Steve Troughton-Smith, the Files page doesn't declare much, only that it's rated for users of 4 years and older, that it's from Apple and and that it's free. The app store entry no longer exists, suggesting its appearance happened earlier than intended.

So while it's unclear how much access to the iOS file system such an app will offer, there is some small amount of precedent. The iCloud Drive app, first introduced in iOS 9, does give users some access to a folder-based file system, but only for app-specific files that are also stored in Apple's servers.

According to Troughton-Smith, who previously revealed the secret one-handed keyboard in iOS, Files will require iOS 11.0 or later. This makes some sense, as we expect iOS 11 to be revealed later today at the keynote speech of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Possibly related to this, Troughton-Smith discovered that Apple's Feedback app allows users to file bug reports related to "Drag and Drop" the file transfer method that isn't currently in iOS.

Stay tuned to Tom's Guide for live coverage from WWDC for updates on Files and other new iOS features announced today.