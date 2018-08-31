How to Fix the iOS 12 Beta's Annoying Update Bug

Apple's iOS 12 beta offers early adopters the opportunity to try out new features. But Apple is quick to remind those folks that a beta is a beta and there's a chance that they'd deal with some bugs.

And right now, they're doing exactly that.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Numerous iOS 12 beta users are complaining about a bug in iOS 12 that tells them a new update is available. The notification (above), requests that users update the operating system to get the latest version.

The problem, however, is that there isn't an iOS 12 beta available right now. And every time they turn on their devices, the beta testers see the same notification. It's easy to close the notification by tapping the "Close" button, but after a few times of it popping up for no reason at all, it gets a little annoying.

Fortunately, the folks at Apple Insider have at least found a temporary, if not totally ideal, workaround. If you go to Settings > General Date & Time and turn of Set Automatically, and then roll your iPhone's date back a month, you won't see the notification again. Of course, the problem here is that your iPhone won't be displaying the correct time and date.

It's unclear just how widespread the bug is. But I can tell you that I've been testing iOS 12 in beta and I've been seeing it for at least the last few days.



MORE: A Month with iOS 12 Beta: These 2 Features Changed Everything

Of course, bugs are par for the course in the world of beta testing. And chances are, Apple will be able to update the operating system rather quickly and address it without any effect. But such bugs can make some folks question what's going on and whether the final build will have some problems when it launches.

That becomes an especially acute fear when iOS 12 is expected to launch within the next couple of weeks.

Apple on Thursday (Aug. 30) announced plans to hold its annual iPhone event on Sept. 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park. If history is our guide, the company will showcase new iPhones there and deliver its iOS 12 to the general public soon after.

In other words, Apple only has a couple of weeks to address the strange bugs inside iOS 12, like the latest notification, before it needs to get it ready for the primetime.