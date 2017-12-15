Apple Indoor Maps: Here’s Which Airports and Malls Have Them

Apple is slowly but surely expanding the number of locations that support its indoor maps feature, adding four more major airports to its repertoire.
The tech giant on Thursday (Dec. 14) added John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York, London's Heathrow Airport, and Los Angeles International Airport to its list of places supporting its indoor maps. The move, which was earlier reported on by The Verge, comes after Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and Midway Airport were added in October. Some other airports, including two in Hong Kong and Berlin, were added in November.
Apple's indoor mapping feature gives you access to the full layout of airports and other places around the world. From the app, you can see different terminals, find out where gates are located and discover points of interest, such as restaurants and shops. You can manipulate the indoor maps at will and you can use Siri to help you find your way from one area to another.
Apple has promised to keep adding locations as time goes on, but there are already a variety of destinations you can access through the app. In the coming weeks and months, that list should expand.
Here's a look at all of the places Apple's indoor maps are currently available:
Indoor Maps Airports (including airport codes)
- Amsterdam Airport Schiphol AMS
- Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport BWI
- Berlin Tegel Airport TXL
- Berlin Schönefeld Airport SXF
- Chicago O’Hare International Airport ORD
- Chicago Midway International Airport MDW
- Denver International Airport DEN
- Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport DTW
- Edmonton International Airport YEG
- Geneva Airport GVA
- Hong Kong International Airport HKG
- Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport IAH
- Houston William P. Hobby Airport HOU
- Indianapolis International Airport IND
- Jacksonville International Airport JAX
- Las Vegas McCarran International Airport LAS
- London Heathrow Airport LHR
- London Gatwick Airport LGW
- Los Angeles International Airport LAX
- Orange County John Wayne Airport SNA
- Miami International Airport MIA
- Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport MSP
- Nashville International Airport BNA
- New York John F. Kennedy International Airport JFK
- New York LaGuardia Airport LGA
- Newark Liberty International Airport EWR
- Oakland International Airport OAK
- Philadelphia International Airport PHL
- Pittsburgh International Airport PIT
- Portland International Airport PDX
- San Diego International Airport SAN
- San Jose Norman Y. Mineta International Airport SJC
- Seattle–Tacoma International Airport SEA
- Vancouver International Airport YVR
Indoor Maps Malls (Select malls supported in these areas)
- Baltimore, MD
- Boston, MA
- Chicago, IL
- Los Angeles, CA
- New York, NY
- Philadelphia, PA
- San Francisco, CA
- San Jose, CA
- Washington, DC