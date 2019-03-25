Apple Channels Announced with HBO, Showtime and More, Coming in May

Apple is looking to deliver a new TV experience with the new Apple TV Channels. The goal is to bring all of your favorite shows, movies, sports and news within the Apple TV app.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Some of the first Apple Channels partners will include HBO, Showtime, Starz, Epix and CBS All Access. The service was announced at Apple's Show Time event today (March 25).

Apple Channels is designed so that you pay for only the channels you want. It's an all-in-one app that's accessed via the Apple ID password you already have. There will be on-demand and ad-free content, and you'll be able to watch online or offline. Apple will also offer family sharing.

There are also 100,000 movies built into Apple TV app. Apple says you'll be able to access your content via such cable providers as Spectrum, DirecTV and Optimum. And Hulu, PlayStation Vue and Fubo TV are also accessed from within Apple TV app.

The new interface is pretty slick, and Apple is touting built-in personalization features. As you swipe from left to right, you'll see content that Apple recommends based on machine learning and your preferences.

The Apple Channels service will work on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac (this Fall). Smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and Vizio will also offer Apple Channels, and it's coming to Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Developing...

