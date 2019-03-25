Apple Arcade Brings AAA Titles to MacOS, iOS and Apple TV

Apple is dipping its toes into the gaming space with Apple Arcade, which a new gaming subscription service that is designed to help curate bigger titles on the App Store. Announced at its Show Time event today (March 25) will be available for all Apple devices sometime in Fall 2019 across over 150 countries. Price has yet to be determined.

Developers like Konami, Devolver Digital and Sega have hopped on board to develop games exclusively for Apple Arcade. In the trailer for Apple Arcade, we caught a couple glimpses of Sonic, which I know makes Staff Writer Adam Ismail pretty happy.

With a subscription to Apple Arcade, you’ll get access to over 100 games that you can seamlessly play across MacOS, iOS and Apple TV. There will be no ads and no additional purchases for the games within Apple Arcade, which means that all DLC that comes to the subscription will be free. On top of that, you can share your subscription with family members at no additional charge.

Apple Arcade will have a dedicated tab on the app store, and Apple plans on adding new games “all the time.” You also don’t have to worry about constantly being connected to the internet, as you can simply play offline.

We’re excited to test out this new service from Apple. Check out our news hub for the rest of Apple’s announcements.

Credit: Apple