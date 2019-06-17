Apple Will Release Two 5G iPhones in 2020, Analyst Says

Forget about the iPhone 11 and its unsightly rumored camera patch. We’re already in the thick of rumors surrounding Apple’s 2020 flagships — and they’re all about 5G.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple settled its legal beef with Qualcomm which clears the way for much faster speeds. Of its three-phone lineup in 2020, Apple’s 6.7-inch and 5.4-inch iPhones will be 5G-capable, thanks to Qualcomm’s modems. If Apple hadn’t resolved its issues with Qualcomm, the company would’ve had to use Intel modems or develop its own. Neither option would have reportedly resulted in a 5G iPhone by next year.

A mid-size 6.1-inch iPhone won’t have 5G and will likely be cheaper without that feature, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities. But all three phones will sport OLED displays, and in 2021, all three models will support 5G.

Kuo’s newest report, obtained by CNBC, outlines Apple’s 2020 plans, but also beyond. The company is reportedly working on its own 5G chip, helped by the settlement with Qualcomm that “includes Qualcomm’s release of partly 5G baseband chip source code to Apple,” but it won’t be ready until 2022 or 2023.

Apple could be poised to fill a hole left by Huawei, which is at the forefront of 5G buildout but isn’t allowed to sell its phones in the U.S.

“Apple’s 5G iPhone strategy became more aggressive after the U.S. export ban on Huawei,” Kuo wrote in his latest note.