Apple’s 2019 Product Roadmap Revealed: iPhone 11, 16-inch MacBook Pro and 6K Monitor

A new report by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo details Apple’s entire product roundup for 2019. And there is some very big news in the literal and figurative sense.

16-inch MacBook Pro, New 13-inch



First of all, Kuo claims in the report that Tim Cook and his minions will release a new giant MacBook Pro with a 16 to 16.5-inch display. The analyst, who has a reputation for accuracy, says that the new laptop will be an “all-new design”.

Apple will also re-focus on the professional market with a display that is so big it can serve as a TV: a 31.6-inch monitor with 6K resolution. This matches a claim made in 2017 by Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, that it is not leaving the pro market, with the company actively working on a display to match yet another Mac Pro redesign.

The computer news doesn’t stop there: a new 13-inch MacBook Pro will have the option to hold up to 32GB of RAM.

iPhone 11



Kuo also goes through the new 2019 iPhones. Contrary to previous reports, the lineup will not ditch the LCD panels. Kuo says that there will be a regular 5.8-inch and large 6.5-inch iPhone XI with OLED panels, while the low end will have a 6.1-inch LCD.

His report also contradicts previous rumors of Apple ditching the Lightning port in favor of USB-C. The notch will not change either, maintaining the same shape as the current models. The new phones will have an upgraded FaceID though, and one them will incorporate a triple sensor camera module which may look weird and ugly.

While the all-OLED all-redesigned line up will have to wait till 2020, the new models will have a sightly different new look thanks to a new finish: Apple will use sandblasting to texture the iPhone glass back panel just like the Pixel 3. Previous rumors say that the new AirPods 2 will have a similar finish to improve grip.

Other features are upgraded batteries (at last!) with bi-directional wireless charging so the iPhone can charge itself and charge other devices, like your AirPods 2 or Apple Watch.

Lastly, the iPhone XI will get a new feature called ultra-wideband radio, which works to improve indoor navigation.



The second coming of the iPod Touch

Kuo claims that Apple will release a completely redesigned iPod touch, which reflects previous rumors about a non-cellphone device designed for gaming. This would compete with the Nintendo Switch, and also grab some extra users who want to get into the iOS world without having to pay the premium price for an iPhone.

It’s a valiant effort, but it remains to be seen if people would like to buy an expensive really-small-tablet for gaming when Apple has no exclusive games whatsoever, and certainly nothing even near the quality of the Switch’s titles. Even with the rumored Apple’s “Netflix for games” all-you-can-eat subscription service, it will be a hard sell. Especially when Apple has such a dismal record when it comes to gaming.

Upgraded iPads and Apple Watch 5



Apple is also planning to bump up the size of the iPad from 9.7-inches to 10.2 inches, Kuo says. The iPad Mini’s internals will be upgraded too.

The Watch will see small upgrades, like a new ceramic casing design. Its electrocardiogram capability will become available in new countries too, as Apple closes authorization deals with the nations’ health authorities.

AirPower at last, plus AirPods 2

Finally, Kuo claims that we will at last see “mass shipments of AirPower and AirPods [2] start in [the first half of 2019]”. This also matches repeated rumors in the last month, which point out at a new generation of earbuds and the much-anticipated and many-times-delayed release of the AirPower mats, which will reportedly come with new “exclusive features”.

And that’s it. Other than the new giant MacBook Pro or the display, Kuo didn’t mention any other really new product introductions for 2019. No mention of augmented reality glasses or any other surprises.