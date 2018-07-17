Apple's Three New 2018 iPhones Leak in New Photo

Apple might not be talking about its next big iPhone releases, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning out new reports. And the latest might be the most enticing yet.



On Tuesday (Jul. 17), Ben Geskin, a concept designer who has also been known to leak details on upcoming Apple handsets, published an image of the new iPhones' glass panels. While it's unclear how Geskin obtained the panels, all three show a design reminiscent of the iPhone X with a notch at the top and thin bezels all around.

While the most obvious difference is size, the 6.1-inch iPhone appears to have a slightly different design than the others. As several earlier rumors have suggested, that panel comes with thicker bezels than the 5.8- and 6.5-inch models. The notch at the top of the screen also appears to be wider and comes with an additional tail of some sort to take up a bit more room at the top of the display.

Apple's 2018 iPhones have been the subject of countless rumors over the last year. All signs are pointing to the company launching three versions this year.

The first, an iPhone X successor, would launch with a 5.8-inch OLED screen, according to reports. The second, which might be known as the iPhone X Plus, could come with a 6.5-inch OLED display. The third model, which might be known as the iPhone 9, iPhone SE, or something else, would deliver a 6.1-inch screen. However, the 6.1-inch option would offer LCD screen technology instead of OLED, to keep the price down.

While all three new iPhones are expected to be powerful, thanks to a new 7-nanometer A12 processor, Apple could strip away some features from the LCD model, including 3D Touch, according to reports.

Perhaps most importantly, Apple is trying to keep prices down in this year's models. The company is expected to bring the iPhone X's price down to $899, a $100 savings on its regular retail price. The iPhone X Plus would come in at $999 and the LCD model would likely sell for $799, according to several reports

Geskin's leak does little to shed light on Apple's plans for internal upgrades to this year's handsets. It does, however, suggest that choice will be the name of the game this year.

Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhones in September.