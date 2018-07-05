Apple's 2018 iPhones Coming in Bold New Colors (Report)

Apple is getting colorful with this year's line of iPhones.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

In a note to investors on Thursday (July 5), Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple is cooking up a variety of color options for this year's three new iPhones, according to 9to5Mac, which obtained a copy of his note. Kuo said that the iPhone X Plus, which is expected to feature a 6.5-inch screen, could come in black and white, as well as a new gold color. The budget 6.1-inch iPhone X is expected to ship in grey, white, blue, red, and orange, according to the report.

The standard iPhone X follow-up will likely have the same colors as the larger iPhone X Plus, according to the report.

Apple has used colors in the past to differentiate its cheaper iPhones from the more expensive options. The "premium" handsets come with more "premium" colors, while the cheaper smartphones have more vibrant colors. Apple has also sold cases in the past to give you more color options.

Aside from new color options, Kuo floated some possible pricing for Apple's upcoming handsets. He said that the iPhone X Plus would be the most expensive of the bunch with a retail price of $999 to start. He believes that the 5.8-inch iPhone X will see its price knocked down to $899 and that Apple will release the LCD iPhone for around $700.

In order to get the LCD handset to that price level, the company is obviously eschewing OLED. Apple is also turning its back on 3D Touch, a stainless steel frame, and a dual-camera system in that version, according to the report. Those features will, however, be available in the other models.

Ultimately, Kuo told investors that things are looking up for Apple, according to 9to5Mac. He said that he expects the LCD iPhone to account for 55 percent of Apple's total iPhone sales this generation and for an increasing number of people to find value in the OLED-based versions.

When it's all said and done, Kuo predicted, Apple will sell a whopping 70 million new iPhones in the fourth quarter, alone.



Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhones in September. They'll likely hit store shelves soon after.