Anker's $15.99 USB-C Lightning Cable Fast Charges Your iPhone on the Cheap

Apple device owners know all too well the struggle of finding durable USB-C connector cables at an affordable price. That's where today's deal from Anker comes in to save the day as well as your hard-earned money.

You can now pre-order Anker's first and soon-to-be released USB-C Cable with Lightning Connector for $15.99. That's $3 cheaper than Apple's official cable, which is priced at $19. It's a modest savings, but it still puts a few dollars back into your pocket.

The Anker Powerline II USB-C Cable with Lightning Connector works with iPhone, iPad, and iPod. It powers up your iPhone to 50 percent of battery life on a 30-minute charge. This fast-charging cable is great to use as a main charging cable or a spare.



Its wiring is coated with a thermoplastic elastic coating that's up to 12 times more durable than traditional cables. Moreover, it's backed by Anker's lifetime warranty, so you won't have to worry about breakage.



Head over to Anker's official site to pre-order your USB-C to Lightning Cable for your iDevice now. Orders ship in late February.