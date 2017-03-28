Andy Rubin Wants You to Check Out His New Phone

Former Android chief Andy Rubin has a big smartphone update up his sleeve — but now it's starting to creep out.

Rubin tweeted an image Monday (March 27) of his ultra-secretive device. "I'm really excited about how this is shaping up," Rubin wrote. "Eager to get it in more people's hands." Rubin didn't share any more details on the device or when we might get another look at it.

Still, the look of the device in the image is telling. The image appears to show the top-right of the device's screen, complete with the time and the status of the handset's connection. Interestingly, the screen appears to stretch all the way to the top of the device, suggesting it might not launch with an area at the top for an earpiece.

One other clue: the right side of the screen doesn't have a curve, a stark departure from recent high-end devices like the rumored Galaxy S8, which is expected to come with a curved screen when Samsung unveils it this week.

Rubin is best known as one of the major players in expanding Android's popularity around the world. He joined Google in 2005 and worked on mobile initiatives until 2013. He then moved on to other "special projects" at Google, leaving the search giant in 2014.

Since then, Rubin has been working on several hardware initiatives and started a company called Essential Products that's building the smartphone in question. Although details are scant, it's believed that the smartphone will act as the core product in a broader list of devices the company plans to offer. It's possible the devices could offer certain artificial intelligence and connected technologies.

Rubin's Essential Products plans to unveil the handset within the next few months. According to some reports, the device will come with wireless charging and could have a pressure-sensitive screen that will deliver features similar to the 3DTouch capabilities found in Apple's iPhone 7. Details on the phone's components and other design concepts are not yet known.