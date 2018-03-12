No More Android Wear? Update Teases Big Overhaul

Google's Android Wear platform might be getting a new name.



(Image credit: Google)



A Reddit user recently received a notification on a compatible device that pointed to a new logo and the name Wear OS, according to the person, who goes by the handle H3x0n. While more details weren't available in the notification, it clearly showed when the person connected that Google might be working on a name and branding update to its Android Wear platform. Android Police earlier reported on the feature.



Android Wear has been the name Google has applied to its wearable operating system. The platform runs on a variety of smartwatches and allows you to do everything from access apps to get directions via Google Maps. It's essentially Google's wearable Android and its answer to watchOS, the operating system Apple offers on its Apple Watch.



Rumors have been swirling that Google is working on an update to the wearable operating system, but details have been scant. It'll likely be unveiled at Google I/O later this year, where the company typically showcases new software.



While it's impossible to know whether the Wear OS and new logo are real or fake, there are some signs that might point to their veracity. For one, the logo itself is a simple W that comes with the same color scheme as you'd find in other Google logo. In fact, there are two diagonal lines and two bubbles that are reminiscent of Google Assistant — a feature that could play a major role in Google's wearable ambitions.



Aside from that, it's unclear why Google would want to change the name on Android Wear. However, the company has been slowly moving away from Android in other cases. Just recently, in fact, Google ditched Android Pay, its mobile payment service, in favor of Google Pay. It's possible the company could be planning a similar decision to ditch the Android branding on the wearable side.



For its part, Google has remained silent on its plans and likely will remain so until it's ready to announce something.