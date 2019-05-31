These Are the 20-Plus Phones That Support the Android Q Beta

Update May 31 at 7 p.m. ET: Updated the list of phones now that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro has returned.

With Android Q reaching its third beta, Google has opened up availability to a wide variety of phones from many different manufacturers.

Right now, anyone can download and run the beta on one of 23 devices from 13 companies, including the OnePlus 6T, Sony Xperia XZ3, Nokia 8.1 and, of course, Google's flagship Pixel phones. (The just-launched Pixel 3a and 3a XL will be eligible in June, according to the Android beta FAQ.) Even the oft-derided Essential Phone has come along for the ride!)

(Image credit: The Pixel 3 XL is one of 23 phones that support the Android Q Beta. (Credit: Tom's Guide))

Here’s the full list of phones that can currently run Android Q Beta 3:

Asus Zenfone 5Z

Essential Phone

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL

LG G8

Nokia 8.1

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 7 Pro

Oppo Reno

Realme 3 Pro

Sony Xperia XZ3

Techno Spark 3 Pro

Vivo X27

Vivo Nex S

Vivo Nex A

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

Be advised that Android Q is still quite early in the beta phase, so it’s likely you’ll run into issues with certain apps. Therefore, we really don’t recommend you install Q on a device that you absolutely need to work reliably. If you’d like to take a peek at the update’s newest and most notable features, like Dark Theme, the deeper privacy controls and Android’s revised gesture navigation scheme, hop over to our Android Q preview for more.