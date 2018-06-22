Amazon Expands Free 2-Hour Whole Foods Delivery for Prime Members

Amazon is on a mission to take over the world and pretty soon the online giant could eliminate the physical supermarket as we know it.

Update June 22: What started with four markets back in May has now expanded to ten major cities. Amazon announced that Baltimore, Boston, Philadelphia, and Richmond can now shop thousands of Whole Foods items and have them delivered within two hours. They're the latest cities — along with San Francisco and Atlanta — to benefit from Prime Now delivery.



The e-commerce giant announced that it will begin offering free two-hour Whole Foods deliveries for Prime members via its Prime Now service. Deliveries are available as of today in ten markets, including Cincinnati, Dallas, Austin, Virginia Beach, San Francisco, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Philadelphia, and Richmond.

Amazon said it would roll out the service to the rest of the country this year. That's right, if you're a Prime member and shop at Whole Foods, your life will get a lot easier in the months to come.

According to Amazon, Prime customers will be able to shop for thousands of items including organic produce, baked goods, dairy items, meat, seafood, and everyday essentials. Select cities will even be able to order alcohol. Naturally, proper ID and a signature will be required.

Deliveries will be available daily from 8am to 10pm. If you're in the middle of preparing dinner and need something stat, you'll be able to get ultra-fast 1-hour deliveries for $7.99 on orders of $35 or more.

Currently, Whole Foods uses Instacart for its deliveries in select cities. Delivery prices vary based on the delivery window consumers choose.

Amazon also announced that Prime members can get 10 percent off at Whole Foods stores in ten additional states. (To get your discount, you can either download the Whole Foods app or give the cashier your mobile number at checkout). Prime savings are currently available in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri (Kansas City only), Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.