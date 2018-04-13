Save Up to $40 on Fire Tablets, Kindles in Amazon Prime Sale

Amazon Prime member, listen up. This is your last weekend to save big on Amazon's Fire tablets and Kindles. The retailer's current sale, which is exclusive to Prime members, ends April 16 at 3am ET.
Amazon tends to discount its hardware pretty regularly, so this isn't a unique sale per se. However, it's worth noting that unlike Amazon's March sale, today's sale has prices that are about $5 cheaper than they were last month.
In fact, the Fire 7 Tablet is just $5 away from its all-time price low of $29.99, which we saw on Black Friday 2017.
The deals are as follows:
Fire Tablet Deals
- Fire 7 Tablet for $34.99 ($15 off)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet for $54.99 ($25 off)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for $74.99 ($25 off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet for $94.99 ($35 off)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet for $109.99 ($40 off)
Kindle Deals
- Kindle e-Reader for $49.99 ($30 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite for $79.99 ($40 off)
- Kindle for Kids Bundle for $69.99 ($30 off)
As we mentioned, most items on sale are exclusive to members of Amazon's $99-a-year-subscription service. However, if you're not a Prime member you can sign up for a complimentary 30-day trial. Students with a valid .edu address can also get a free 6-month Prime trial. (Prime costs $49 a year for students.)
MORE: What Is Amazon Prime?
Alternatively, these deals below are available to all shoppers and it includes the first-ever deal on the Amazon Key Home Kit.
Deals for Non-Prime Members
- Fire TV Stick for $29.99 ($20 off; expires 4/14 at 3am ET)
- Fire TV with 4K for $49.99 ($20 off; expires 4/14 at 3am ET)
- Cloud Cam for $99.99 ($20 off; expires 4/15 at 3am ET)
- Fire HD 10 + Echo Dot for $149.99 ($50 off)
- Amazon Key Home Kit (Cloud Cam w/ Smart Lock) for $169.99 ($119 off)
