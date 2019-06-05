Mark your calendars: Amazon Prime Day may start on Monday, July 15 and extend into Wednesday, July 17, according to a leaked PR e-mail.

Home improvement website RealHomes recently received a PR pitch about a Prime Day "Deal of the Day" that starts on July 16. Editors at the website verified that the deal is part of Amazon's Prime Day sale and will be available from July 16 to July 17.

Assuming Prime Day starts on a Monday — as it did last year — that means Prime Day 2019 may be Amazon's longest Prime Day to date. (Although keep in mind, Prime Day has also kicked off on Tuesdays in the past).

We've reached out to Amazon for comment and will update our story accordingly.

Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day is of course Amazon's massive summer sale. Now in its fifth year, Amazon Prime Day started as an anniversary sale and has since extended into a Black Friday-like summer deal-a-thon.

The sale is traditionally a good time to buy Amazon hardware, but shoppers can expect to find a deluge of deals on everything from Alexa speaker to Instant Pots. Deals are exclusive to Prime members only. (You can sign up for a free 30-day Prime membership here).

