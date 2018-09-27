Amazon 1-Day Gamer Sale: Up to $600 Off PCs, Monitors, Memory

Amazon is making it easier to build your dream gaming rig. Today only, the online retailer is taking up to $600 off a wide range of gaming hardware and accessories.
The sale includes everything from RAM and power supplies to gaming mice and monitors.
If you're not a fan of the DIY approach, Amazon also has a few deals on some pre-built systems such as the Acer Predator Helios 300, which our sister site Laptop Mag rated as a powerful, VR-ready rig that costs several hundred dollars less than the competition. You can also snag the Corsair One, one of our favorite gaming desktops, for $600 off.
Some noteworthy deals include:
- Acer Predator Cestus 500 RGB Gaming Mouse for $29.99 ($70 off)
- Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse for $44.99 ($25 off)
- Toshiba X300 5TB 7200rpm HDD for $105.59 ($36 off)
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700 Processor with Wraith Spire LED Cooler for $220 ($79 off)
- Acer Predator Z35p Curved QHD G-Sync LCD for $699.99 ($200 off)
- Acer Predator Helio 300 w/ GTX 1060 + Acer Mixed Reality Headset for $999 ($449 off)
- Corsair One Pro Gaming PC w/ GTX 1080 for $1,999 ($600 off)
