Amazon Drops Price of Unlocked Moto G to $199

The Moto G4 is one of the best smartphones in the highly competitive budget handheld market. It offers a bright display, above average battery life and decent performance for just $199.

(Image credit: The Moto G4 is one of the best unlocked phone deals. Credit: Jeremey Lips)

Currently, Amazon Prime members can take an additional $50 off the cost of the Unlocked Moto G4 lowering it to just $149. (You'll need to be signed in to your Prime account to see this new price).

The discount applies to the 16GB model with Lockscreen Offers and Ads, which means your phone will display ads on its screen much like the ones shown on some Kindles. (The Moto G4 models without ads are not on sale). If you need more storage, the 32GB model will cost you $179.99, a discount of $50.

The Moto G4 measures just 0.39 inches at its thickest point. It features a 5.5 inch 1920 x 1028 resolution, octa-core Snapdragon 617 processor, 2GB of RAM, and a 13MP rear camera/5MP front camera.

In terms of performance, we found the Moto G4's 1.5-GHz CPU didn't break any records, but performed far better than competing budget smartphones.

Battery life also clocked in at around 9:16 minutes, which is comfortably ahead of the 8:35 smartphone average.

Both discounted Moto G4 models are currently available to Prime members.