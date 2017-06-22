What Is Amazon Home Services?

If your to-do list includes installing a big-screen TV, setting up smart home tech, home repairs or cleaning tasks, online mega-retailer Amazon can help you get it all done.

Its Amazon Home Services directory looks to take the stress out of hiring an expert to come to your home (or office) to do things you either don't know how to do, can't do or just don't have the time for. Here's a quick overview of Amazon Home Services and how it works.

(Image credit: SpeedKingz / Shutterstock)

What Are Amazon Home Services?

Available since 2015, this directory provides users access to a wide variety of experts that travel to their locations and complete chores. It's a competitor to Angie's List (a database of assistance services), and retailers such as Best Buy, Sam's Club and Home Depot, who will help you install or set up products that you've purchased.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon makes these services available both through its Home Services page, as well as on product pages. For example, when you're looking at a TCL flat-screen TV, there's an option for "Get expert TV wall mounting" just below the options for the size of the TV.

The estimate for installing a TV on a wall from Amazon for a set that's 51 inches to 65 inches is $126.29, compared to $149 at Best Buy.

MORE: Is Amazon Prime Worth It? Here Are the 17 Best Perks

What skills do Amazon Home Service professionals offer?

Amazon Home Service technicians provide a variety of skills, including setting up your smart home tech. They don't just install smart lights and Echos, though, as they'll even work to optimize your Wi-Fi router configuration so you get the fastest internet possible. Amazon's agents support many kinds of products, from Phillips' Hue lights to ecobee's smart thermostats.

They'll also help mount and install your TV set, configure that complicated smart remote and arrange surround sound speakers so your tunes and movies blanket your rooms with volume. They don't just work inside the house either, as outdoor antenna installation is offered. These experts even repair cracked iPhone screens.

Amazon's experts also provide assistance with manual labor, including yard work, house cleaning and home improvements.

Why use Amazon Home Services?

Aside from the convenience of purchase at checkout, Instead of allowing anyone to post an offer to work on its site, Amazon controls the list of talent, only inviting professionals who it claims "have a strong record of service quality."

Another perk of ordering assistance through Amazon is that most pricing is agreed upon up front, rather than using an estimate and a negotiated-later price that could change drastically. Customized services do require estimates, and those can be applied for risk-free.

And since you'll be allowing these experts to enter your home or office, Amazon checks licensing and registration, as well applying a six-point criminal background check. That check includes searches of county and federal court databases, as well as checks in the national criminal records and sex offender registry.

Last, but not least, all Home Services purchases are backed by the Amazon’s Happiness Guarantee. If you’re not 100 percent satisfied, Amazon will make it right or give you a full refund.