Amazon's Fire TV Devices Now Cheaper Than Ever

Amazon is thanking its Prime subscribers with massive discounts on two of its hottest devices.

For a limited time, Prime members can get the Fire TV Stick or Fire TV 4K for $24.99 and $44.99, respectively. (You must sign into your Prime account to see these discounts).

If you're not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of Amazon's Fire TV deals.

In the case of the Fire TV Stick, it's $15 off and the cheapest it's ever been. (It only hit that price once on Black Friday). However, the Fire TV 4K is at an all-time price low beating its lowest price in 2017 by $5.

Aside from their form factor, the main difference between the two streamers is that the Fire TV Stick maxes out at 1080p resolution, whereas the Fire TV supports 4K HDR. Otherwise, they both support popular services like Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, and Amazon Video. Both devices are capable streamers and we particularly recommend them for anyone already invested in Amazon's ecosystem.

It's worth noting that for an extra $5 you can get the Fire TV 4K bundled with an AmazonBasics HDTV Antenna. Perfect for cable cutters, the $49.99 bundle includes an antenna that lets you receive over-the-air programming from broadcast towers up to 35 miles away from your home.

The discounts are set to expire March 19 at 11:59pm ET.