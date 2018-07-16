How to use the Amazon Fire TV Cube

How to Force Quit Apps on the Fire TV Cube

Sometimes — and quite often if you're side-loading apps — an app on the Fire TV Cube will freeze, and not come unstuck. In these situations, you can force-quit a program, though it takes a bit of work to get to that option.

1. Select Settings from the Home Screen.

2. Select Applications.

3. Select Manage Installed Applications.

4. Click on the frozen app.



5. Click on Force stop.



Your app should be working again!