How to use the Amazon Fire TV Cube

Don't want to wait for updates to apply to the Fire TV Cube when you're sleeping or not using it? Here's how to manually check for updates for the new Amazon OTT box.

1. Select Settings from the Home Screen.

2. Tap down, scroll right.

3. Select Device.

4. Select About.

5. Select Check for System Update.

Follow instructions if they appear. If there is no update available, the Last Checked time will simply change to your current time.