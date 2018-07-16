How to use the Amazon Fire TV Cube

Trending

How to Update the Fire TV Cube

Don't want to wait for updates to apply to the Fire TV Cube when you're sleeping or not using it? Here's how to manually check for updates for the new Amazon OTT box.

1. Select Settings from the Home Screen.

2. Tap down, scroll right.

3. Select Device.

4. Select About.

5. Select Check for System Update.

Follow instructions if they appear. If there is no update available, the Last Checked time will simply change to your current time.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rlmonoski 02 January 2019 01:37
    Mine will switch to cable, but will not actually change the channels with comcast box. Getting annoyed to say the least.
    Reply
  • rlmonoski 02 January 2019 01:37
    Unfortunately, I did all of the above and it still will not change channels for me. Ugh. It switch to the right HDMI and have cable playing, but will not change channels.
    Reply
  • claup123 11 January 2019 18:38
    how to watch movies and tv in kodi.
    I have followed your steps to install kodi in my fire cube and it does not appear any list of movie channels or shows as I have to do I am tired of this
    Reply
  • Alabalcho 12 January 2019 00:03
    21667964 said:
    how to watch movies and tv in kodi.
    I have followed your steps to install kodi in my fire cube and it does not appear any list of movie channels or shows as I have to do I am tired of this
    Kodi is just a player. It does not come with movies, or web sites where to play from. You provide it with your own library of movies stored locally, or over the network.

    For every other usage of Kodi there are plenty of websites available, but not here.

    p.p. Don't hijack a thread!!
    Reply