How to use the Amazon Fire TV Cube

How to Pair Bluetooth Headphones with the Fire TV Cube

Watching your favorite show on the Fire TV Cube is great, but what about when your partner, roommate or child is trying to sleep or focus? That's when you'll want to take advantage of the Bluetooth headphone support in Amazon's streaming box.

1. Select Settings from the Home Screen.

2. Tap down, scroll to the right.

3. Select Controllers & Bluetooth Devices.

4. Select Other Bluetooth Devices.

5. Select Add Bluetooth Devices.

6. Turn on your Bluetooth headphones, and set them to discoverable.

7. Select your Bluetooth headphones.

Congrats, you're now listening to the Fire TV Cube with your Bluetooth headphones.