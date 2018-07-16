How to use the Amazon Fire TV Cube

How to Control Your Cable Box with the Fire TV Cube

The Fire TV Cube supports controlling more than 90 percent of cable boxes, including those from DirecTV, Dish, Spectrum/Time Warner and Verion FiOS.

1. Plug the IR blaster (the small, glossy rectangular cube) that came with your Fire TV Cube into its Infrared port.

2. Select Settings from the Home Screen.

3. Tap down, scroll right and select Equipment Control.

4. Select Manage Equipment.

5. Select Add Equipment.

6. Select Cable.

7. Click Yes to confirm. Click No if this isn't right, and add your correct ZIP code.

8. Select your cable provider.

9. After making sure your cable box is on and that you've got your remotes, click next.

10. Using your regular remotes, switch input to the cable box. Once you're on a cable channel, hit Fast Forward on the Fire TV Cube's remote.

11. Select Next.

12. Select the input your Cable Box is connected to.

13. Select Next.

14. Hit Fast Forward after the channel changes to another channel.

15. Hit Fast Forward again.

16. Select Done.