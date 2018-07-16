Trending

How to use the Amazon Fire TV Cube

Alexa is the featured star in the Amazon's latest streaming device. Here's how to set it up and make the most of the assistant.

How to Control Your Cable Box with the Fire TV Cube

The Fire TV Cube supports controlling more than 90 percent of cable boxes, including those from DirecTV, Dish, Spectrum/Time Warner and Verion FiOS.

1. Plug the IR blaster (the small, glossy rectangular cube) that came with your Fire TV Cube into its Infrared port.

2. Select Settings from the Home Screen.

3. Tap down, scroll right and select Equipment Control.

4. Select Manage Equipment.

5. Select Add Equipment.

6. Select Cable.

7. Click Yes to confirm. Click No if this isn't right, and add your correct ZIP code.

8. Select your cable provider.

9. After making sure your cable box is on and that you've got your remotes, click next.

10. Using your regular remotes, switch input to the cable box. Once you're on a cable channel, hit Fast Forward on the Fire TV Cube's remote.

11. Select Next.

12. Select the input your Cable Box is connected to.

13. Select Next.

14. Hit Fast Forward after the channel changes to another channel.

15. Hit Fast Forward again.

16. Select Done.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rlmonoski 02 January 2019 01:37
    Mine will switch to cable, but will not actually change the channels with comcast box. Getting annoyed to say the least.
  • rlmonoski 02 January 2019 01:37
    Unfortunately, I did all of the above and it still will not change channels for me. Ugh. It switch to the right HDMI and have cable playing, but will not change channels.
  • claup123 11 January 2019 18:38
    how to watch movies and tv in kodi.
    I have followed your steps to install kodi in my fire cube and it does not appear any list of movie channels or shows as I have to do I am tired of this
  • Alabalcho 12 January 2019 00:03
    21667964 said:
    how to watch movies and tv in kodi.
    I have followed your steps to install kodi in my fire cube and it does not appear any list of movie channels or shows as I have to do I am tired of this
    Kodi is just a player. It does not come with movies, or web sites where to play from. You provide it with your own library of movies stored locally, or over the network.

    For every other usage of Kodi there are plenty of websites available, but not here.

    p.p. Don't hijack a thread!!
