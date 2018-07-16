How to use the Amazon Fire TV Cube

How to Install Apps on Fire TV Cube
Installing apps on the Fire TV Cube is pretty easy, thanks to Alexa. Sure, you could spend your time clicking around the interface, selecting the magnifying glass and typing in an app's name, but you don't have to.
1. Simply say, "Alexa, search for the [insert app name] app."
2. Then, select the result you want to open.
3. Click Get.
You've installed an app! Click Open to proceed!
I have followed your steps to install kodi in my fire cube and it does not appear any list of movie channels or shows as I have to do I am tired of this
For every other usage of Kodi there are plenty of websites available, but not here.
p.p. Don't hijack a thread!!