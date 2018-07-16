How to use the Amazon Fire TV Cube

How to Install Apps on Fire TV Cube

Installing apps on the Fire TV Cube is pretty easy, thanks to Alexa. Sure, you could spend your time clicking around the interface, selecting the magnifying glass and typing in an app's name, but you don't have to.

1. Simply say, "Alexa, search for the [insert app name] app."

2. Then, select the result you want to open.

3. Click Get.

You've installed an app! Click Open to proceed!