How to use the Amazon Fire TV Cube

How to Use Alexa on the Fire TV Cube

The Fire TV Cube's biggest strengths come from its Alexa assistant, which can do everything from finding content to changing the active TV input and adjusting your volume. Not only can it pause, rewind and fast-forward content, but it also provides experiences that were once limited to the Echo Show, such as video-based daily briefings, forecasts and help finding nearby restaurants.

We're making a master list of the Alexa commands that work with the Fire TV Cube, which also supports smart routines.

Power control commands

"Alexa, turn on [or off] the TV"

"Alexa, turn on [or off] the soundbar"

"Alexa, turn on [or off] the AV system"

Watching content

"Alexa, watch Glow [or any other show]" (yes, watch a show commands turn on your system as well)

"Alexa, play Stranger Things."

"Alexa, open Netflix."

"Alexa, open PlayStation Vue."

"Alexa, pause."

"Alexa, play."

"Alexa, stop."

“Alexa, forward”

“Alexa, forward 5 minutes”

“Alexa, skip 30 seconds”

“Alexa, play next”

"Alexa, next episode"

Finding content

“Alexa, show me [show or movie title]”

“Alexa, show me [insert genre]”

“Alexa, show me Bruce Willis movies”

“Alexa, search for Westworld”

"Alexa, add this to my watchlist"

"Alexa, show my watchlist"

"Alexa, search for the NPR app"

"Alexa, watch HGTV [or any show] on PlayStation Vue [or Hulu]"

"Alexa, watch [insert Prime Video Channel name]"

Input Switching

"Alexa, switch to HDMI 1 [also works with HDMI 2, 3 and 4]"

"Alexa, switch to DVD Player"

"Alexa, switch to Apple TV"

"Alexa, switch to Roku"

"Alexa, switch to Cable"

Volume Control

"Alexa, turn up [or down] the volume"

"Alexa, set the volume to 5"

"Alexa, mute [or unmute] my TV"

The News

"Alexa, play my flash briefing" [if enabled in Alexa app] or "Alexa, what's the news?"

"Alexa, enable the NPR flash briefing"

"Alexa, enable the CNBC flash briefing"

"Alexa, enable the MTV flash briefing" [other options available include NPR and The Tonight Show]

The Weather

"Alexa, what's the weather?"

"Alexa, what's the forecast?"

"Alexa, what's the weather in [insert city]?"

"Alexa, what's the weather like on [insert day]?"

Games

"Alexa, play Jeopardy" [enable in the Alexa app]

Music

"Alexa, play Beyoncé"

"Alexa, play [insert genre] music"

Kayak

"Alexa, ask Kayak how much it costs to fly to [insert city]"