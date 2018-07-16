How to use the Amazon Fire TV Cube

How to Get Terrarium TV on Fire TV Cube

Terrarium TV, a service that finds available streams of TV shows and movies, can be loaded onto the Fire TV Cube bringing an unlimited buffet of content of questionable legality. So, yes, before you do this, realize that you'll want to use Terrarium with a VPN service (see above for how to do that), and that we do not vouch for the service.

To get Terrarium on your Fire TV Cube, you're going to need to set up your Fire TV Cube for side-loaded apps. Note that this opens you a security vulnerability, so you might want to turn this option off once you're done downloading apps.

1. Select Settings from the Home Screen.

2. Tap down, scroll right and select Device.

3. Select Developer options.

4. Select Apps from Unknown Sources to enable side loading apps.

5. Click Turn On to confirm.

Now, it's time to get the app download for downloading apps not available in the Fire Store.

6. Say "Alexa, search for Downloader app."

7. Select Downloader.

8. Select Get.

9. Select Open.

10. Click Allow.

11. Click OK.

12. Select Browser.

13. Click into the URL field.

14. Enter https://mxplayerdownload.co/ and click Open.

15. Select Download MX Player.

16. Click MX Player. It should begin downloading. This may take a very long time to download, and the download may fail multiple times.

17. Click Install.

18. Click Open.

19. Click Yes, I Agree. And welcome to a lot of poorly designed screens.

20. Click Yes, I Agree again.

21. Click Got It.

22. Click Done.

23. Load the URL https://rawapk.com/terrarium-tv-apk-download/ in the Downloader browser and click Download Terrarium TV .APK. Again, this may take a very long time to download, and the download may fail multiple times.

24. Click Install.

25. Click the Three Bars button on your remote or hit Open.

26. Click Allow.

27. Click OK.

28. Click MX Player.

29. Click Accept.

You've installed Terrarium TV! Hope you're using a VPN.