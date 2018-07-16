How to use the Amazon Fire TV Cube

How to Use VPNs with Fire TV Cube

If you're using the Fire TV Cube for something you'd prefer kept private, you'll want to use it with a VPN (virtual private network). And while there are a ton of options, not all are trustworthy or legitimate.

Of the options available for the Fire TV Cube, we recommend Windscribe, the best free (for up to 10GB per month) option. Though, if you end up streaming a lot of video through Windscribe, you'll wind up paying for that service. Alternatively, you can flash your router and install a new firmware for using Private Internet Access, another VPN we recommend.

Here's how to set up Windscribe VPN on your Fire TV Cube.

1. Open Search from the magnifying glass icon in the top right corner.

2. Type in "Windsc" and select Windscribe VPN.

3. Open the Windscribe app entry.

4. Click Get.

5. Click Open.

6. Fill in information for a new account, selecting your account capacity.

7. Select the Off switch to connect.

8. Click OK to accept the VPN connection.

9. Select a region to target your account to a specific territory.

You're using a VPN on your Fire TV Cube!