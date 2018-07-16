Trending

How to use the Amazon Fire TV Cube

Alexa is the featured star in the Amazon's latest streaming device. Here's how to set it up and make the most of the assistant.

How to Use VPNs with Fire TV Cube

If you're using the Fire TV Cube for something you'd prefer kept private, you'll want to use it with a VPN (virtual private network). And while there are a ton of options, not all are trustworthy or legitimate.

Of the options available for the Fire TV Cube, we recommend Windscribe, the best free (for up to 10GB per month) option. Though, if you end up streaming a lot of video through Windscribe, you'll wind up paying for that service. Alternatively, you can flash your router and install a new firmware for using Private Internet Access, another VPN we recommend.

Here's how to set up Windscribe VPN on your Fire TV Cube.

1. Open Search from the magnifying glass icon in the top right corner.

2. Type in "Windsc" and select Windscribe VPN.

3. Open the Windscribe app entry.

4. Click Get.

5. Click Open.

6. Fill in information for a new account, selecting your account capacity.

7. Select the Off switch to connect.

8. Click OK to accept the VPN connection.

9. Select a region to target your account to a specific territory.

You're using a VPN on your Fire TV Cube!

  • rlmonoski 02 January 2019 01:37
    Mine will switch to cable, but will not actually change the channels with comcast box. Getting annoyed to say the least.
    Reply
  • rlmonoski 02 January 2019 01:37
    Unfortunately, I did all of the above and it still will not change channels for me. Ugh. It switch to the right HDMI and have cable playing, but will not change channels.
    Reply
  • claup123 11 January 2019 18:38
    how to watch movies and tv in kodi.
    I have followed your steps to install kodi in my fire cube and it does not appear any list of movie channels or shows as I have to do I am tired of this
    Reply
  • Alabalcho 12 January 2019 00:03
    21667964 said:
    how to watch movies and tv in kodi.
    I have followed your steps to install kodi in my fire cube and it does not appear any list of movie channels or shows as I have to do I am tired of this
    Kodi is just a player. It does not come with movies, or web sites where to play from. You provide it with your own library of movies stored locally, or over the network.

    For every other usage of Kodi there are plenty of websites available, but not here.

    p.p. Don't hijack a thread!!
    Reply